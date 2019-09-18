The 39th annual Terry Fox Run in Langley City on Sept. 15 raised nearly $12,000 for the Terry Fox Foundation. (Joti Grewal/Black Press Media)

LETTER: Langley City volunteers preserving Terry Fox legacy

The City’s Terry Fox Run relies on volunteers, support from the City and business community

Dear Editor,

The Langley City Terry Fox Run may not be the biggest in terms of participation, but we do excel with our amazing volunteers, many who come out year after year.

These volunteers help register and guide and cheer on the runners and walkers in this annual cancer research focused world-wide event. It’s always rewarding to see the local commitment to this run, and the money raised is only possible with the help of the volunteers who commit upward of three hours of their time.

It’s especially nice to see enthusiastic students from Langley Secondary School volunteer, knowing that it is the young volunteers that will be critical to the continued success of this important community event.

The event would also not be possible without the support of the City of Langley, the City Fire Department and a number of local businesses.

Terry’s dream for a cure is alive in Langley.

Tom Barichello, Langley

Previous story
LETTER: Trans Mountain pipeline unwelcome in B.C.

Just Posted

UPDATED: Police looking at other collisions linked to impaired driver who allegedly struck Langley 12-year-old

One of two Friday hit-and-runs the driver is believed to be part of, Langley police say

VIDEO: World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship begins in Langley

Opening ceremony marks start of fifth edition of the championship, which is held every four years.

Late hockey player to be remembered ‘forever’ with jersey retirement

Jersey wall at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre rink will honour Coleton Nelson

Sip ‘n’ Dip returns again for adults only at Aldergrove water park

It is the third event of its kind in partnership with Trading Post Brewery

Langley woman, 22, selected to compete on ABC’s The Bachelor

Two women from B.C. were selected to compete for bachelor Peter Weber’s heart

Yearbook photo surfaces of Trudeau wearing ‘brownface’ costume in 2001

The report describes the occasion as an ‘Arabian Nights’-themed gala event

‘We still did not get answers’: Vancouver parents demand expulsion after students’ racist video

‘We were unable to get confirmation from the VSB, but he hasn’t returned as of yet,’ says Marie Tate

Cutting Sea to Sky Gondola cable could have ‘seriously hurt or killed’ someone: report

‘Cutting the haul rope was an extremely dangerous act’

B.C. drug dealers arrested after traffic stop near Banff turns into helicopter pursuit

Antonio Nolasco-Padia, 23, and Dina Anthony, 55, both well-known to Chilliwack law enforcement

B.C. ‘tent city’ disputes spark call for local government autonomy

UBCM backs Maple Ridge after province overrules city

‘What goes up will come down’: Gas prices spike in Metro Vancouver

Petroleum analyst Dan McTeague says prices will fall Thursday

B.C. MLA calls on province to restrict vaping as first related illness appears in Canada

Todd Stone, Liberal MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson, introduced an anti-vaping bill in April

Chilliwack woman wins right to medically assisted death after three-year court battle

Julia Lamb has been the lead plaintiff in a legal battle to ease restrictions on Canada’s assisted dying laws

B.C. bus crash survivor petitions feds to fix road where classmates died

UVic student’s petition well over halfway to 5k signature goal

Most Read