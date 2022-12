People encouraged not to hoard medications so they are available to more people

A local letter writer is concerned about access to medication and pharmacy items. (Special to Black Press Media)

Dear Editor,

I’ve noticed a lot of empty shelves in pharmacies and pharmacy sections of large supermarkets.

I would like to ask people to stop hoarding medicine and vitamin powders.

Working class people need those things, too.

Shelby Munro, Langley City

.

• READ MORE: Drug shortage has led some to call for Canada to produce more of its own meds

• READ MORE: B.C.’s new health-care strategy promises to break down barriers, expand powers

.

Healthmedication shortage