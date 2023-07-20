LETTER: Langley City’s loan approval process will be remembered at next election

Dear Editor,

[Re: Bylaw process feels sneaky, Langley Advance Times, June 15]

How can Langley City which normally does a good job, trying to be a transparent administration, not tell all of its electors what a $15 million loan is going to cost over 15 years?

Over the several hundred people canvased, who knew nothing regarding this process, all wanted to know exactly what the money is being spent on and what it is going to cost the taxpayer each year for the next 20 years on top of their regular taxes. It is printed that 3.83 per cent will be included in your taxes for that period.

The City may think they have done due diligence in their notification of this process but canvassing hundreds of residents and only finding three per cent that knew anything about the loan and nothing about the process shows that their mandatory notifications to its electors is not working. Knowledge of the process in apartments owned or rented was mostly none existent.

If it wasn’t for Richard Penner’s Letter to the Editor entitled Bylaw Process feels sneaky on June 15, even fewer would know. What a perfect way for our government to get what they want especially this time of year with so few at home.

You just make a bylaw and let the people find out about it on their own by maybe reading their local newspaper and then asking for more than 10 per cent of the electors, approximately 2,207 to go to the City hall and get a response form from administration to oppose the process.

The rest of the electors that know nothing about the $15 million loan must most certainly be in approval of the bylaw and the process.

These kind of sneaky processes will most certainly be a deciding factor in the next election.

Mario Scarpino, Langley City

