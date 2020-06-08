Do you have a letter for us? Submit through our website, email at news@langleyadvancetimes.com or send in via mail.

LETTER: Langley columnist forgets lessons of history, letter writer says

Canada should not ally itself with Europe over the U.S.

Dear Editor,

Michael [sic] Clayton asks Should Canada join the European Union? [Langley Advance Times opinion column, May 15]

The short answer is no. Germany, and Italy were our enemies in WW 11. They caused the deaths of millions of people. For example the millions of Jews who were slaughtered by Nazi Germany incredibly suffer anti-Semitism to this day.

“Those who forget the past are doomed to repeat it.” Spanish Philosopher George Santayana was prescient.

Also America would be the first to defend Canada if it were ever attacked. The EU is a little far away.

The past, if forgotten, has a funny way of returning.

Cherryl Katnich, Maple Ridge

Letter to the Editor

