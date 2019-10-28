Electric vehicles can be charged at home or at various chargers around B.C. (Langley Advance Times file)

LETTER: Langley columnist missed the bus on cutting CO2 emission

Letter writer reacts to Matthew Claxton’s column and says missing from picture are electric vehicles

Dear Editor,

Matthew Claxton was right in the first paragraph of his column [Painful Truth: To get to a public transit utopia, stop subsidizing parking, langleyadvancetimes.com, Oct. 4] that there was a lot of talk this election about transit, CO2 emissions, carbon taxes, etc.

But if he wanted to address these issues, I think he turned off onto the wrong road by focusing on parking. Although I agree with his second concluding point that we need to massively increase transit service in our South Fraser region, I was shocked that he made no mention whatsoever of the need to move our private vehicles from gasoline-powered to electric.

That move would be the most effective road to follow if we want to reduce CO2 emissions.

Claxton ended by asking if we could come up with a better plan than his, which advocated (a) reducing the number of parking spaces in our region, (b) massively increasing transit services, and (b) taxing all privately owned vehicles in order to slash the number of such vehicles in our region by half.

Well, my better plan would be (1) to increase transit as he suggests, (2) help people move to electric cars, and (3) let #1 and #2 on their own lead to a significant decrease in the number of privately owned gasoline-powered vehicles.

I think that’s the best plan to “slash CO2 emissions.”

Geoff Dean, Surrey

Previous story
LETTER: Langley man argues for western separation

Just Posted

VIDEO: Crossing one off the list at the annual wine stomp in Langley

Why the Township 7 fundraiser for charity attracted a first-time competitor. And friends.

Langley artist, 88, longest member of community club showcases work at Port Kells Art Show

The Langley-based club meets monthly and offers art classes

Two-vehicle crash sends one to hospital in Langley

Injuries not life-threatening, police said

VIDEO: A celebration of light over darkness in Langley

Muriel Arnason library hosts Diwali festival for 16th year

VIDEO: Langley Rams defeat Sun to get one step closer to Cullen Cup

Record-breaking running back Andrew Pocrnic scored

California’s wind-driven blaze spurs massive evacuations

The sheriff pleaded with residents in the evacuation zone to get out immediately

Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

Practice would start in 2020

Woman recovering after shooting at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park

Police said she had surgery at the hospital and her injuries are not life threatening

Calgary mayor, former Alberta premier willing to help PM bridge western divide

Trudeau Liberals were shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan in the Oct. 21 election

BC Ferries reports no cancellations Sunday morning

Sailing between Greater Victoria and Greater Vancouver appears smooth

RCMP find body near Vancouver International Airport

Body will take time to identify, police say

Book tells tale of how B.C. office fax led to U.S. con man

Island man spent a few years tracking down victims listed on faxes

Ottawa ordered to pay $1.12M in legal fees for prison segregation class action

Administrative segregation is the isolation of inmates for safety reasons where it’s believed there is no reasonable alternative

‘Potentially life threatening injuries’ in Surrey crash involving truck, mobility scooter

Surrey RCMP say traffic on Highway 10, between 176B and 180th streets, is closed

Most Read