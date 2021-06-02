LETTER: Langley condo steps in a mess over dog’s height limit fight

Dear Editor,
[Re: Dog’s height leads to $200 a week in fines, Langley Advance Times, May 27]
What animal is measured to the back of the neck? The back of the neck when Brandy is sniffing something on the ground? When she is reaching up for a pat?
There is a good reason that animals are traditionally measured at the shoulder.
I think the condo association owes her that $200/month X two years back. Not to mention that the whole episode sounds incredibly petty on the part of whoever is assessing those fines.
Barbara Chu, South Langley
