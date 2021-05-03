A North Langley resident would like to see biking trails through local greenspace. (Black Press Media file)

A North Langley resident would like to see biking trails through local greenspace. (Black Press Media file)

LETTER: Langley could have great mountain bike trails

Local youth would probably like to help design and build trails in the woods

Dear Editor,

Does Langley have enough parks? [langleyadvancetimes.com poll]

Langley does have some great parks, but I feel there is room for more.

In Langley, we have an incredible number of forested ravines and creeks that twist and turn throughout our neighbourhoods.

As much as we would all like to head off to the mountains to enjoy some mountain biking, there just doesn’t seem like enough time, especially during the weekday.

What I would like to propose would be a mountain bike trail system in the green spaces, similar to what the South Surrey bike park offers.

There’s a lot of talented kids out there that would love to have input in designing and building this type of project.

I know I would love a trail system in my backyard, that I could head out to with my kids and do some urban mountain biking.

Ken Linville, Walnut Grove

.

• READ MORE: Black bear spotted in Glen Valley

• READ MORE: Urban-rural clash over blueberry farm

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editorparks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Column: Let’s uplift the heroes in India’s battle against COVID-19

Just Posted

Police are at Willowbrook Shopping Centre where a man was shot Monday, May 3, 2021 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Shooting at Langley’s Willowbrook Mall sends one to hospital

A car was later found burning at an Aldergrove berry farm

The rubble left behind at the construction site of the Alexander Square development. The Willoughby condo fire at 208th Street and 80th Avenue on April 19, 2021 was reported around 10 p.m. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Investigators to access site of April 19 Langley condo fire this week

Developers of the complex shared an update with homeowners and pledge to rebuild

An RCMP cruiser ended up in a ditch near the Mufford Overpass midday Monday, May 3, 2021 after a couple tried to evade arrest by stealing it (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
UPDATE: Langley RCMP cruiser ends up in ditch after attempted theft

Couple responsible didn’t get very far, RCMP said

The Canadian Tire in Langley closed due to COVID-19 infections as of Friday. Fraser Health didn’t announce the closure until Monday, May 3. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Two more Langley businesses shuttered due to COVID-19

Canadian Tire still closed

A North Langley resident would like to see biking trails through local greenspace. (Black Press Media file)
LETTER: Langley could have great mountain bike trails

Local youth would probably like to help design and build trails in the woods

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine can be given to adults 30+ who can’t wait for mRNA: NACI

Panel says single shot vaccine can be especially useful for populations unable to return for second shot

An emergency alert message on an iPhone is pictured in Carleton Place, Ont., on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C. emergency alert test set for May 5

Cell phones, radios and televisions may receive a test message at 1:55 p.m.

FILE – The Phillips Backyard Weekender music festival drew large crowds to downtown Victoria in July 2017. (Facebook )
Large events ‘not likely’ to happen in B.C. this year, even as vaccine rollout speeds up: Henry

Smaller, distanced events could happen outdoors

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
Got a pharmacy shot? Don’t try to double up on COVID-19 vaccines

AstraZeneca rollout overlaps with B.C.’s age-based program

Dr. Bonnie Henry B.C.’s provincial health officer, updates the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection, hospitalization decline continues

2,174 new cases identified over weekend, 15 more deaths

Michael Bonin, 20, from Alberta, was discovered deceased on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope on April 20, 2017. (Black Press Media)
One of three accused in 2017 Hope murder pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison

Joshua Fleurant pleaded guilty in a Kelowna courtroom to the second-degree murder of Michael Bonin

Harrison country artist Todd Richard adjusts his camera before filming “Green and Blue” as sung by he and the students of Harrison Hot Springs Elementary. (Adam Louis/Observer)
VIDEO: Harrison Hot Springs students team up with country artist, pay tribute to frontline workers

Students sang “Green and Blue” with Todd Richard as part of Music Monday

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda Gates look toward each other and smile while being interviewed in Kirkland, Wash. The George W. Bush Presidential Center is honoring the Gates with its annual award for those who work to improve the lives of others. Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush on Thursday, April 11, will present the Gates with the George W. Bush Medal for Distinguished Leadership. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years of marriage

Couple have three children together

Most Read