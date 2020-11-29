LETTER: Langley could make 208th Street hill safer with little cost

Dear Editor,

If Langley City truly wants to make 208th Street a safe hill, wouldn’t common sense tell them to remove the left out at the top of hill like they recently did at Grade Crescent.

I’ve seen some pretty horrific crashes at that T over the past 40-plus years.

Sending area residents up two blocks to a controlled intersection at 44/208 is not only logical, it doesn’t require any study or major infrastructure cost.

Brian Brown, Brookswood

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Langley CityLetter to the EditorTraffic