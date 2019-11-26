LETTER: Langley councils need to keep working on climate action

Dear Editor,

I attended the Climate Action Strategy Meeting last week at the Township, and I have to say it was well done. The speakers were informative and genuinely listened to the questions and concerns from the people attending. It was nice to see people coming together for the same agenda and trying to work alongside one another to create some positive outcomes.

Lets try and have more of these community engaged meetings in the near future with the Township and Langley City so that we can all work together for the same goal. It will be great to see the local communities come up with some real solutions to our emissions issues and become carbon neutral sooner rather than later.

Sara Hill, Langley

