Have an opinion you'd like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service.

LETTER: Langley counsellor’s death has family thinking about the impact he had

Jim Smith was a founder of Langley Family and Youth Services more than 40 years ago

Dear Editor,

To the family of Jim Smith,

Our hearts were saddened when we saw Jim’s obituary and learned of his death on Sept. 1.

We first met Jim through Langley Youth and Family Services, where he provided counselling when we needed support for our family. Jim’s heart for youth and families was so evident, and his approach to whole family care really benefited our family.

We are so thankful for the support he offered us, as we know he did for so many in the Langley community. We are so sorry for your deep loss of such a wonderful man.

Much love,

April, Danny, and Joe Ferguson, Langley Meadows

• READ MORE: Forty years of helping Langley children and families

• READ MORE: James (Jim) Smith obituary

Letter to the Editor

Pop-up banner image