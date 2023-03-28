Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Langley couple impressed with hospital care

Local letter writer shared husband’s experiences on more than one occasion

Dear Editor,

We hear a lot of negative comments about our Langley Memorial Hospital. We would like Langley to hear about our experience.

My husband had surgery March 15. It was to be at 9 a.m. but due to emergencies in the operating room, it was postponed until 4:30 p.m.

He was kept comfortable until the time came for his surgery. A small problem came up and he was kept overnight. During his short stay, he had many different doctors and nurses looking after him.

Each and every one of them treated him with lots of love, kindness and concern.

I was to take him back on Friday which I did but again, he ended up with problems, and we were in emergency for eight hours, all the while with total care and compassion for my husbands.

For this we both want to express how grateful we are to all the staff at our wonderful hospital.

Great job by all.

Pat and Sharon McGinnis, Brookswood

.

• READ MORE: Langley Memorial Hospital ill-equipped to handle increasing population

• READ MORE: Health deal a start but system lacks enough doctors, nurses and other health care workers

.

Langley Memorial HospitalLetter to the Editor

LETTER: Online streaming bill doesn’t acknowledge nation’s Christian values

