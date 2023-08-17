LETTER: Langley couple irked by lawn watering rules

Friends and family in other communities able to set up the sprinkler, letter writers say

Dear Editor,

What else do you get but complaints? We are writing to you, after doing some research on the water restrictions that we have here in Langley, and other areas.

We have been doing our homework! Why should we watch our grapes die, our carefully tended grass burn up with this watering restriction of only watering one day a week for two hours?

My brother and his wife lived in Oliver, and they are able to water every other day on even-numbered days for their address. My good friend lives in Lake Country, and they are watering every other day, odd and even days like we used to be able to do. No time restrictions on their day.

Our son lives by Twin Lakes, a 1/2 hour outside Oliver, and they are watering every other day, no times given.

Dr. Schilling, a former Langley doctor, lives in Kelowna and they are allowed to water every other day, odd and even day scheduling.

We are watching our formerly tended lawns burning up with only Sunday watering for two hours. It is so ridiculous for this area, and of no help to our lawns, trees and shrubs.

We also checked with our cousin in Cranbrook, a real hot spot for fires recently. They are not as restricted on sprinkling as we are.

My niece in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is on every other day watering with no time restrictions on their day.

People here are risking $1,000 fine in order to water a little, and though we have not done that, we know people who are watering during the night or just watering their grass when the Public Works Yard down our Street leave at 4 p.m. (or fly out of their parking lot at 3:45 p.m. at great risk to children in our area.)

We are totally frustrated watching our quarter-acre parcel become burned beyond description.

I believe it was quoted in your newspaper at one time that people needed to clean up their lots and gardens and that re-sale of homes would be more conducive if we keep up our gardens and houses. Good luck!

We are still suffering from last year’s watering restrictions, in an area that has lots of water available in the water towers and we have lakes, too!

Why are we being punished? Why can we go down to our summer home in Birch Bay and water on even days at our home all week every week, and it is only 30 miles from us… about a 25- minute drive?

Last weekend we were down at Birch Bay, Wash. Even-numbered addresses, odd numbered addresses – no times or restrictions given with regards to how long you can water on your days. And it has been like that since the end of May and continues until Sept. 15. We see that golf courts, tennis courts, and children’s play areas have no such restrictions.

We watch the lawns around the local parks being watered daily, the tennis court area on Old Yale Road sprinkling away during the day, and we are not only angry, we are “hot under the collar!”

Ray and Yvonne Mostat, Murrayville

