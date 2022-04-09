Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Langley driver prefers four-way stops over roundabouts

Construction of a new roundabout in the community has sparked a driving debate

Dear Editor,

Re: [Roundabout failure captured on viral TikTok, Langley Advance Times, March 24]

Thanks for all of the roundabout tips, which are great if you’re in Europe, where vehicles are all smaller and trucks are only allowed on designated routes, without roundabouts, to avoid accidents and pissed off drivers.

Seems you’ve had your share of bad experiences, my suggestion is a four-way stop sign.

Stop means stop, not slow down, or yield.

System has worked for years, without spending ridiculous taxpayer money on make-work projects (such as bike lanes) benefiting only certain sectors, instead aggravating motorists.

Catfish Potesta, Brookswood

.

• READ MORE: Letter writer driven to offer roundabout primer

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the EditorTraffic

Previous story
LETTER: Langley resident horrified by happenings in Ukraine war

Just Posted

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley driver prefers four-way stops over roundabouts

Giants fell to the Portland Winterhawks at Langley Events Centre Friday night, by the score of 7-2. ( Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Portland knocks Giants down another notch

Nichole Marples, executive director of Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS), suggested those passionate about water conservation to install home a rain barrel and collect rain water. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley non-profit hosting online sale of rain barrels

On their honeymoon, the Marrs took a VW camper van across Canada. For their 50th anniversary they’re repeating the trip, in the comfort of a motorhome, and with the goal of raising $50,000 for Project Resiliency. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley couple raising $50K on 50th anniversary cross-country trip