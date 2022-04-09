LETTER: Langley driver prefers four-way stops over roundabouts

Construction of a new roundabout in the community has sparked a driving debate

Dear Editor,

Re: [Roundabout failure captured on viral TikTok, Langley Advance Times, March 24]

Thanks for all of the roundabout tips, which are great if you’re in Europe, where vehicles are all smaller and trucks are only allowed on designated routes, without roundabouts, to avoid accidents and pissed off drivers.

Seems you’ve had your share of bad experiences, my suggestion is a four-way stop sign.

Stop means stop, not slow down, or yield.

System has worked for years, without spending ridiculous taxpayer money on make-work projects (such as bike lanes) benefiting only certain sectors, instead aggravating motorists.

Catfish Potesta, Brookswood

Letter to the EditorTraffic