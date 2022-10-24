LETTER: Langley elections may be over but residents should stay active in the community

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)

Dear Editor,

Stay involved.

Congratulations to all the candidates who ran in our local elections. To those of you who were successful, I wish you all the best for the next four years, and we trust you will make a positive difference in the Langley community.

To those of you who were not, thank-you for putting your name out there and getting involved.

But what now?

Had you been elected you have had many hours of meetings to attend, many hours of reading and research to be able to make informed decisions, many public functions to attend and many taxpayers to talk to.

But now you have lots of free time to get involved and stay involved.

Many organizations would like to harness your community enthusiasm. The Christmas Bureau needs volunteers, Big Brothers and Sisters need sponsors, the Langley Hospice can use your compassion, all the service clubs, Soroptimists, Rotary, Lions, Elks and others are looking for new members.

In a few weeks both councils will be looking for members for local planning and parks committees, and that is a great way to get involved in the community you wanted to serve.

I have made life-long friends whom I met while volunteering.

Langley is a great community to raise a family, and you only get out what you put in.

Stay involved, and it will look even better on your campaign brochure four years from now.

Jim McGregor, Langley

