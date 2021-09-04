LETTER: Langley environmentalists laud project in park on Surrey-Langley border

A local environmental group is lauding municipal government over a project in Hi Knoll Park on the Surrey-Langley Border. The Langley Field Naturalists lobbied the City of Surrey and worked with the city on the installation of a foot bridge in the park when it removed an old culvert. (Langley Field Naturalists/Special to Black Press Media)

Dear Editor,

In July last year the City of Surrey posted notices on the trails into High Knoll Park inviting public input into their plan to close the trail crossing McClellan Creek, remove the badly deteriorated culvert and cut a new trail through the centre of the small forest around which the trail runs.

Members of Langley Field Naturalists who live in Surrey and also Langley Environmental Partners Society wrote to the City of Surrey requesting that some form of bridge be installed instead. This would result in the trails remaining as before the same and avoid the disturbance to the forest which is an important wildlife habitat.

We met with the City and they agreed to review our concerns and subsequently approved the installation of a bridge which has recently been completed in addition to the removal of invasive plants and the planting of native ones.

We are very grateful to the City for listening to our concerns and are very pleased to see such a good job well carried out.

Gareth Pugh and John Gordon, Langley Field Naturalists

