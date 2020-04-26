A few Langley Memorial Hospital nurses were able to come out and watch as first responders and members of the public came to express their gratitude during a nightly 7 p.m. salute outside the ER. (Langley Advance Times files)

LETTER: Langley ER nurses eternally grateful

Every gesture, large or small, is appreciated by the frontline team at the hospital

Dear Editor,

As a nurse working in the [Langley Memorial Hospital] LMH emergency department, I would like to extend a huge thank you from our department to the community for coming together and showing so much love and support over the past few weeks!

The support does not go unnoticed, and we are so grateful for all the expressions of appreciation.

From the food and treats, to the painted rocks and signs, to the hand lotion and gifts, please know all the appreciation is so valued and humbling.

Thank you so much to all the local restaurants who have dropped off food, and to the individuals who have bought us meals!

Thank you to those who have donated PPE to keep us safe.

Ripples Winery and Resurrection Spirits, thank you for all the sanitizer.

Special thanks also to the ladies within the Fraser Valley Quilting Guild, the Langley Quilting Guild – as well as Cheryl Reid, Kimiko Carlson, Deanna Murray, Lori Hollmann, Deb Nicholls, and Kathleen Vanderleest – who all took the time to sew dozens and dozens of scrub caps, cloth bags, head bands, and face masks for our department.

Every single donation and gesture has been so appreciated.

Our deepest gratitude to everyone for keeping us safe and showing support.

Thank you!

Miranda Hollmann, Langley

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHealthcare

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Earth Day: A new relationship to wildlife is needed for nature and people

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Langley nurse and doctor marry early ‘just in case’ amid COVID pandemic

The Hogarths had a socially distant April wedding, now work on COVID-19 frontlines as man and wife

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

Roughly 811 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

VIDEO: Tiffany Desrosiers inspires with array of cover tunes via Facebook Live

Local performer latest artist to share songs through Friday Afternoon Tunes online concert series

Selection is in, Fraser Valley football star becomes a Steeler

Chase Claypool joins the NFL and is heading to Pittsburgh following Friday’s NFL Draft pick

Fifty flags fly in Fort Langley neighbourhood

Members of the Rotary Satellite Club of Langley Central Sunset honour health care workers

Local strong: Black Press Media journalists chronicle pandemic with a community lens

Communities have endured the isolation and the uncertainty all across B.C.

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

COVID-19: Ottawa announces $62.5 million for country’s fish and seafood sector

Fish and seafood are among the country’s top food exports and the industry employs roughly 72,000 people

Stronger, more modern B.C. legal system to emerge from COVID pandemic: minister

The groups will address B.C.’s immediate and long-term needs within the justice system

Family appeal to skilled backcountry users to join Fraser Canyon search for missing woman

Mountaineers, rock climbers, miners, hunters, trappers needed to search remote area near Spuzzum

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

B.C. man runs 100 miles on treadmill in garage to raise money for Search and Rescue

Chilliwack’s Gary Robbins is spending the weekend running 100 miles uphill while collecting donations

B.C. enacts provincial order to move homeless at 3 large encampments into hotels

Encampments will be dismantled, with temporary supportive housing in hotels, community centres

Body of missing man found, Chilliwack RCMP confirm

David McCullum, 39, had last contacted his family on Thursday morning

Most Read