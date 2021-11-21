LETTER: Langley family feared for puppy’s life after it ingested cannabis

Puppy survived exposure to THC but not before some frightening moments

Dear Editor,

Beware of what lies on the ground.

We were at Langley Events Centre this weekend watching our eight-year-old play soccer from the sidelines and our 10-month-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel puppy started acting funny.

It was torrential downpour so we thought maybe she just didn’t like the rain.

Once we got home, about an hour later she had started to wobble and then collapsed. At the emergency vet it was determined that she was intoxicated by THC. She must have picked up someone’s discarded roach as we were walking.

When doing research I read that rainstorms can also bring up other toxic waste and that puddles should be avoided. Not just for the usual dog bacteria but also for oil, antifreeze, etc.

Take caution when walking your pup and pay close attention to what may be lurking on our streets.

Luckily our 12-lb. pup Marley made it. But not until after a bout of hypothermia and charcoal treatments.

Kristy Eirikson, Langley

