Fire destroyed a shop in the 5200 block of 244 Street in Langley on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 11, 2020. It started around 4 p.m. and drew a massive response from the Township fire department. (Langley Advance Times files)

LETTER: Langley family lauds helpers at rural fire scene

Neighbours were heroes for their actions at Aug. 11 fire

Dear Editor,

We would like to sincerely express our gratitude to all the firefighters, paramedics, police and neighbours who responded to a shop fire on our premises.

The compassion, professionalism, hard work and respect did not go unnoticed.

• READ MORE: One reportedly injured in fire that destroyed Langley shop

We would like to give a special thank you to our neighbours Don and Philip.

Thank you could never be enough for what you both did.

You are truly heroes.

We would also like to give sincere gratitude to Corporal Mares who went above and beyond.

Your empathy and kindness are significantly appreciated.

Thank you again to everyone involved who helped during this difficult time.

Angie Dingler and family

