LETTER: Langley fashion show sparks memories

Brenda Sleightholme wore these bloomers for high school gym (1966-70), recalling how some took darts out and cut off sleeves to make them more stylish. But they would always be ugly boomers. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

Re: [Centuries old sportswear to be modelled down the runway, Feb. 28, Langley Advance Times].

This was a fun informative article. Thank you for bringing it to the readers attention.

I very much enjoyed the late 1970s flashback of the gaucho’s us girls used to wear. We had the knee-high tube socks with the coloured stripe at the top accessorized by our shiny white rollerskates doing the disco boogie at Stardust.

Ah, the pre-teen days, LOL. Sounds pretty cornball now, but we had great times in those gaucho’s.

Nowadays they are slightly longer and considerably more stylish and obviously not worn with tube socks.

The unique concept you describe of storytelling history through each piece sounds quite appealing to learn while enjoying the show.

Thank you kindly for the possibility of a delightful night out [she said, related to a contest held in conjunction with the original story].

Tracy Jones, Langley

