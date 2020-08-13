Fire destroyed the top floor of Madison Place in Langley City in July 2020 but the entire building had to be avacuated. More than 40 families were displaced by the fire. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Langley fires show profit wins out over peace of mind

Local letter writer urges City and Township to increase fire safety requirements

Dear Editor,

After reading how concerned the mayor and staff are for the residents of the condo fire, the bigger question arises as to why the City and Township still allow these buildings to be built without total fire protection top to bottom.

Also all balcony exterior walls could have a two-hour fire rating, plus the soffits like wise. All balconies should be covered by a dry sprinkler head and all attics sprinkler protected with a dry sprinkler system as well.

• READ MORE: Engineer to examine fire-damaged Langley City condo

Having spent 40 years in the fire protection field, there is only one reason why buildings are not totally covered – that is money.

So to let the developer off easy costs the tenants and renters their life savings and stress.

John Klaboe, Brookswood

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Aldergrove zoo is a ‘life raft’ for endangered and at-risk animals

Just Posted

Slo-pitch league to resume play

Township approves resumption, with restrictions, league president says

Langley invited to pedal kart race to raise funds for Madison Place families after fire

Langley businesses partner up with SouthRidge church for the three-weekend pedal go-kart fundraiser

No exodus of teachers during COVID year

Retirements are actually down for Langley’s school-based staff

Driver maces pedestrian after hit and run in Langley City

Police were on the scene at Michaud Crescent Wednesday morning

Langley church donates $10,000 for Madison Place families left homeless after condo fire

‘When this one happened it was almost like deja vu,’ says pastor Paul Olson of SouthRidge church

B.C. records new COVID-19 death, 85 more cases; Horgan calls on celebrity help

This brings the total number of active confirmed cases to 531 across the province

Horvat scores 2 as Vancouver Canucks beat Blues 5-2 in NHL playoff opener

Game 2 in best-of-seven series goes Friday night

Teachers to get 2 extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10

Students will first start with orientation and learn rules of COVID-19 classroom policies

High-volume littering at Cape Scott draws ire from hiking groups

Popular Vancouver Island hiking spot not closing, but frustration about crowding grows

SFU to drop ‘Clan’ varsity team name

The ‘Clan’ name is shortened from ‘Clansmen,’ and was introduced roughly 55 years ago

BCSPCA partners with Crime Stoppers

Many call in to the SPCA, but want to remain anonymous: Eccles

New Tory leader must build a strong team in Commons and for the campaign: Scheer

Scheer marked his final day in the House of Commons today as leader of the Opposition

B.C. to hire 500 more COVID-19 contact tracers ahead of fall

Contract tracers add an ‘extra layer’ in the fight against the novel coronavirus

Feds commit $305M in additional funds for Indigenous communities during COVID-19

Money can be used to battle food insecurity and support children and mental health

Most Read