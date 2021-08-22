LETTER: Langley grandmother concerned for the future

People and governments need to do more to create a sustainable future, local letter writer says

Dear Editor,

I am a mother and grandmother, and I want to ensure my children and grandchildren have a beautiful and safe world to live in.

My vision of thriving, healthy and sustainable communities include encouraging more people to grow their own food from community gardens to lawns converted to food production. There should be a government incentive to promote this.

Solar energy should be encouraged by making it more affordable and incentives to encourage people to install it.

Collecting rainwater to water our vegetable gardens should be encouraged.

During the pandemic, it became glaringly obvious that we depend on other countries, especially China, for far to many of our goods.

We need to encourage self-sufficiency and if that means subsidizing small businesses to achieve that we should be putting our tax dollars into that instead of funding big business. They have enough money to look after themselves.

I grow all my own organic food, recycle and buy local. We should all, at the very least, start with that.

Ellen Wise, Aldergrove

