A local letter writer advocates for changes in how people live so children have a better future. (Langley Advance Times)

A local letter writer advocates for changes in how people live so children have a better future. (Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Langley grandmother concerned for the future

People and governments need to do more to create a sustainable future, local letter writer says

Dear Editor,

I am a mother and grandmother, and I want to ensure my children and grandchildren have a beautiful and safe world to live in.

My vision of thriving, healthy and sustainable communities include encouraging more people to grow their own food from community gardens to lawns converted to food production. There should be a government incentive to promote this.

Solar energy should be encouraged by making it more affordable and incentives to encourage people to install it.

Collecting rainwater to water our vegetable gardens should be encouraged.

During the pandemic, it became glaringly obvious that we depend on other countries, especially China, for far to many of our goods.

We need to encourage self-sufficiency and if that means subsidizing small businesses to achieve that we should be putting our tax dollars into that instead of funding big business. They have enough money to look after themselves.

I grow all my own organic food, recycle and buy local. We should all, at the very least, start with that.

Ellen Wise, Aldergrove

.

• READ MORE: Firefighters took therapy break to cuddle puppies

• READ MORE: 825,000 hectares have burned this year

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Climate crisisLetter to the Editor

Previous story
OUR VIEW: Is this the right time for a federal election?

Just Posted

A local letter writer advocates for changes in how people live so children have a better future. (Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Langley grandmother concerned for the future

Langley’s Rose Chen took top honours and punched her ticket to the national championship as Canada’s major finale for 12U golfers crowned six Maple Leaf Junior (MJT) Mini Tour National Champions at the Tsawwassen Springs course in Delta. (MJT)
Langley’s Chen takes top title at MJT Mini Tour in Delta

Canadians will have a chance to vote in a federal election scheduled for Sept. 20, 2021. [Black Press Media]
OUR VIEW: Is this the right time for a federal election?

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the Langley Township council? Email your idea to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.
AT YOUR SERVICE: Council divided on effectiveness of Township climate control actions