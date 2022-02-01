LETTER: Langley grandmother wants convoy GoFundMe money to go to COVID victims

Biggest crowdsourcing campaign for anti-vaccine mandate convoy was $6.3 million as of Jan. 27

Dear Editor,

Re: [GoFundMe says funds for 'freedom convoy' of B.C. truckers opposed to vaccine mandates will be 'safely' held, langleyadvancetimes.com, Jan. 25]

I am, of course, vaccinated, and a promoter of COVID-19 protocol.

This fund is huge, and I believe many victims of COVID and their family should benefit from it.

Retired RN and grandmother.

Maureen Ferrier, Langley

