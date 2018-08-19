LETTER: Langley has water in its chemical supply

A homeless man in Langley questions what’s being put into the public drinking water.

Dear Editor,

What is it with chemical in our drinking supply?

Do we really need it?

Why would an unsafe chemical be added to something we ingest?

You could argue it’s safe, sure.

Did you know that some of the most famous celebrities grew up on farms?

Would you like to know why?

These celebrities grew on well water.

Do you think that because one man drives a tractor he is more deserving than the man who drives a bus?

Perhaps your dreams aren’t that important.

Perhaps you gave up on them a long time ago.

I don’t know how you can’t taste it.

I’m forced, as a homeless man, to buy bottled water.

That’s paying the recycling fee on top of the water fee.

You think those water bottle fill stations are safe?

You think those water fountains in the public parks are providing safe drinking water?

You don’t think at all.

You gave up on your dreams a long time ago.

Now you know why.

Corbin Somerville, Langley

Previous story
LETTER: Langley needs to find balance between construction and destruction

Just Posted

LETTER: Medical care in Langley and beyond deplorable

The shortage of family doctors shouldn’t exist. Who’s really to blame?

VIDEO: Mustang Roundup in Langley attracts car lovers from all over

A car show dedicated entirely to one model of Ford drew admirers and collectors to George Preston Recreation Centre.

Langley netminder makes ‘unbelievable’ saves in draw against Seattle

Trinity Western University women’s soccer team battled to a 0-0 draw to Seattle, while boys fell 2-0.

LETTER: Langley has water in its chemical supply

A homeless man in Langley questions what’s being put into the public drinking water.

LETTER: Langley needs to find balance between construction and destruction

One letter writer calls for review of Murrayville development, saying trees need to be preserved.

Fredericton police collect cards, flowers left at makeshift memorial

Four people died after a gunman opened fire

Canadians fear for relatives trapped amid flooding in Indian state of Kerala

More than 800,000people have been displaced by floods and landslides

IndyCar driver Wickens flown to hospital after scary crash

IndyCar said Wickens was awake and alert as he was taken to a hospital

Ex-BCTF president ‘undeterred’ after early release from pipeline protest jail term

Susan Lambert and Order of Canada recipient Jean Swanson released early

Fast food chains look to capitalize on vegetarian, vegan trend with new items

Seven per cent of Canadians consider themselves vegetarians and 2.3 per cent identify as vegans

B.C. swimmer halts journey across Strait of Juan de Fuca after hypothermia sets in

Victoria MS athlete Susan Simmons swam for eight-and-a-half hours in 9 C choppy waters

‘Hard on water:’ Smoke not the only long-range effect of wildfires

The project began more than 10 years ago after southern Alberta’s 2003 Lost Creek fire

B.C. VIEWS: Genuine aboriginal rights are misused and discredited

Camp Cloud one of long line of protests falsely asserting title

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to march in Montreal’s Pride parade

Trudeau will end the day in his home riding of Papineau

Most Read