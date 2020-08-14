LETTER: Langley hospice construction announcement lacks reference to MAiD

An important subject related to hospice care was apparently not addressed in recent coverage

Dear Editor,

[Re: Construction starts on new hospice, Aug. 13, Langley Advance Times]

Minister Dix: I hope the dying wishes of patients, as well as the wishes of staff and Langley Hospice Society are fulfilled, including the “simple wish” to die without being ejected from hospice to another institution to undergo a medically assisted death (MAiD) – should that be their (legal) choice.

I’m surprised this extremely important issue was not covered in your article.

Avis Picton, MD, Langley

