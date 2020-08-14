Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

LETTER: Langley hospice construction announcement lacks reference to MAiD

An important subject related to hospice care was apparently not addressed in recent coverage

Dear Editor,

[Re: Construction starts on new hospice, Aug. 13, Langley Advance Times]

Minister Dix: I hope the dying wishes of patients, as well as the wishes of staff and Langley Hospice Society are fulfilled, including the “simple wish” to die without being ejected from hospice to another institution to undergo a medically assisted death (MAiD) – should that be their (legal) choice.

READ MORE: Langley MP Jansen spars with Fraser Health over assisted dying in Delta hospice

I’m surprised this extremely important issue was not covered in your article.

RELATED LETTER: Mob of ‘MAiD meddlers’ couldn’t sway man facing surgery

.

Avis Picton, MD, Langley

.

assisted dyingLangleyLangley Hospice SocietyLetter to the Editor

