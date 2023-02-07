LETTER: Langley hospice is a “wonderful awful place”

Dear Editor,

Hospice: “A program that gives special care to people who are near the end of life and have stopped treatment to cure or control their disease.”

There is so much that is imparted in hospice… there is the gracious care and compassion that the doctors, nurses, aides, administrative staff, and volunteers all impart on their guests and the families who hold watch over them. There is the knowing looks and sometimes connection with those other family’s members and friends walking the halls. There are the informed conversations with the hospice caregivers about the dying and there are the moments you share with your family.

It all comes together in this one place.

You see the staff’s dedication in action, imparting comfort and dignified fulfillment of the dying’s day to day needs, and you are glad… even in your saddest moments. It is heartbreaking, wrenching to see a loved one dying… but in hospice you are right up against the support and care you need.

My time at the Langley Hospice was difficult for me and comforting at the same time. The society has created a remarkable touch point in your community. It is heartening to see the support it gets now… for your own life moments that are coming I encourage you remember and to support this wonderful… awful place.

Grant Harris, Smithers

