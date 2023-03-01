LETTER: Langley hospital ill-equipped to handle increasing population

Local health-care facilities are not sufficient to deal with all the new area residents

Parents recently complained after waiting nine hours in the Langley Memorial Hospital’s emergency ward to have their two-year-old daughter with pneumonia seen for care. Letter writer fears this is going to continue because of significant population growth in Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

[RE: Parents say they waited hours for help at Langley ER while their daughter’s condition worsened, Feb. 2, Langley Advance Times]

I read in the Langley Advance Times about the child who waited nine hours in emergency at Langley hospital.

The new emergency area is lovely!

However, I wonder if all recent building on 208th Street has created a problem for the hospital.

The houses are necessary for people. But when the previous council approved the buildings, did they consider the hospital, which was originally built for 25,000 possible patients.

There have been improvements since then, like the lovely new emergency unit.

There are hundreds of house on 208th Street and the side roads.

I tried to find out online, which hospital an ambulance would take someone from one of these many homes. I could not find out.

I , myself have waited hours in the emergency. But when the doctors and nurses eventually come, they are kind and compassionate.

A new hospital is coming to Cloverdale sometime in the future, and hopefully that will ease the overload at Langley hospital.

Ruth Brown, Walnut Grove

