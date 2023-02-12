Dr. Craig Murray, regional medical director of emergency medicine for Fraser Health, confirmed Langley Memorial Hospital is talking to the parents of two-year-old Gracie Ackley (inset), who say she waited more than nine hours to be diagnosed with pneumonia when they took her to the Emergency Department. (file)

LETTER: Langley hospital should have provided better care for sick child

Toddler with pneumonia waited more than nine hours to be seen

Dear Editor,

[Re: Parents slam ER triage, Langley Advance Times, Feb. 2]

What a diabolical situation the family of Gracie Ackley endured whilst they waited nine-and-a-half hours at Langley Memorial Hospital, for their obviously very sick daughter to be attended to.

The verbal, spiteful threat by one of the nurses on duty, made to this family while they waited to be seen, was an intolerable outrage. An obviously sick child should be seen and assessed promptly.

n obviously sick child should be seen and assessed promptly. A child with pneumonia can die within hours, without treatment, which mercifully wasn’t the outcome for this little girl.

Sadly there seems no alternative currently regarding the wait issue at hospitals, but in retrospect it is concerning that an obviously very sick child isn’t seen as soon as possible.

Children are our future and should be cherished.

Angela Wheeler, Aldergrove

• READ MORE: Health authority looking into 9-hour wait by child with pneumonia

Langley Memorial HospitalLetter to the Editor

