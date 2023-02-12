LETTER: Langley hospital should have provided better care for sick child

Dear Editor,
[Re: Parents slam ER triage, Langley Advance Times, Feb. 2]
What a diabolical situation the family of Gracie Ackley endured whilst they waited nine-and-a-half hours at Langley Memorial Hospital, for their obviously very sick daughter to be attended to.
The verbal, spiteful threat by one of the nurses on duty, made to this family while they waited to be seen, was an intolerable outrage. A
n obviously sick child should be seen and assessed promptly. A child with pneumonia can die within hours, without treatment, which mercifully wasn’t the outcome for this little girl.
Sadly there seems no alternative currently regarding the wait issue at hospitals, but in retrospect it is concerning that an obviously very sick child isn’t seen as soon as possible.
Children are our future and should be cherished.
Angela Wheeler, Aldergrove
.
.
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.