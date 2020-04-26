LETTER: Langley hospital worker shares ‘huge thank you’ for public support

‘I want them to know that it would be much harder without them…’ says LMH staffer

Dear Editor,

I work at Langley Memorial Hospital (as a rehabilitation workers) in the psychiatric department’s Memorial Cottage, and during this pandemic we have had a lot of support from our community police officers, fire department, several restaurants, stores – and of course the people who live within Langley.

Working 12 hours with a mask on, our ears take a beating. I posted a request on our Murrayville Facebook page asking if anyone could make us headbands with buttons to take the pressure off of our ears.

I was blown away by six local ladies who stepped forward. More than 300 head bands were made by these six ladies (Kathryn Burrowes, Wanda Lesa, Rebecca Wells, Sherry Thomas, and Sherrie Arnott) in a matter of weeks.

RELATED LETTER: Langley ER nurses eternally grateful

These headbands were then picked up, laundered, and given to many departments within and outside of the hospital.

A nurse even came from the COVID unit at Royal Columbian Hospital [in New Westminster] and delivered them to departments there, as well. Not just for the nurses but the cleaning staff and administrator workers. Anyone who needed one certainly received one.

Residents of Murrayville have made us headbands to protect or ears, students who made ear protectors, and many other items such as cards and painted rocks (have come in).

RELATED STORY: ‘This is our fight’: Nurses bond

The community has been a huge support and I would love to thank them publicly.

I think healthcare workers need to give them a huge “thank you” and let them know how important they are to us. From the parade of lights and noise, and the 7 p.m. cheering nightly, I don’t think they know how much that means to us.

Before we start a 12-hour night shift we are hearing the celebration for health care workers and it certainly keeps you going.

I just want to thank them, I want them to know that they are the ones carrying us.

I want them to know that it would be much harder without them…

Kelly Kingsborough, Langley

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHealthcareLetter to the Editor