LETTER: Langley hospital worker shares ‘huge thank you’ for public support

‘I want them to know that it would be much harder without them…’ says LMH staffer

Dear Editor,

I work at Langley Memorial Hospital (as a rehabilitation workers) in the psychiatric department’s Memorial Cottage, and during this pandemic we have had a lot of support from our community police officers, fire department, several restaurants, stores – and of course the people who live within Langley.

Working 12 hours with a mask on, our ears take a beating. I posted a request on our Murrayville Facebook page asking if anyone could make us headbands with buttons to take the pressure off of our ears.

I was blown away by six local ladies who stepped forward. More than 300 head bands were made by these six ladies (Kathryn Burrowes, Wanda Lesa, Rebecca Wells, Sherry Thomas, and Sherrie Arnott) in a matter of weeks.

RELATED LETTER: Langley ER nurses eternally grateful

These headbands were then picked up, laundered, and given to many departments within and outside of the hospital.

A nurse even came from the COVID unit at Royal Columbian Hospital [in New Westminster] and delivered them to departments there, as well. Not just for the nurses but the cleaning staff and administrator workers. Anyone who needed one certainly received one.

Residents of Murrayville have made us headbands to protect or ears, students who made ear protectors, and many other items such as cards and painted rocks (have come in).

RELATED STORY: ‘This is our fight’: Nurses bond

The community has been a huge support and I would love to thank them publicly.

I think healthcare workers need to give them a huge “thank you” and let them know how important they are to us. From the parade of lights and noise, and the 7 p.m. cheering nightly, I don’t think they know how much that means to us.

Before we start a 12-hour night shift we are hearing the celebration for health care workers and it certainly keeps you going.

I just want to thank them, I want them to know that they are the ones carrying us.

I want them to know that it would be much harder without them…

Kelly Kingsborough, Langley

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHealthcareLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Langley ER nurses eternally grateful

Just Posted

LETTER: Langley hospital worker shares ‘huge thank you’ for public support

‘I want them to know that it would be much harder without them…’ says LMH staffer

VIDEO: Residential fire shuts down 200th Street in Langley

Section near 20th Avenue closed to traffic

LETTER: Reader outraged by ‘racist’ publication

A local resident was upset to find a newspaper land in her mailbox that she feels promotes hate

PHOTOS: Langley nurse and doctor marry early ‘just in case’ amid COVID pandemic

The Hogarths had a socially distant April wedding, now work on COVID-19 frontlines as man and wife

VIDEO: Langley Centennial Museum staff encourage virtual visits

Exhibitions go online for all to experience amid physical COVID-19 closures

Trudeau says too early to discuss ‘immunity passports’ for people recovered from COVID

Trudeau said recovery plans do not hinge on people being immune to catching COVID-19 twice

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Gloves and masks become problem litter as COVID-19 prompts people to cover up

Vancouver’s director of zero waste and resource recovery says the city is experiencing medical litter

Funerals and tributes for Nova Scotia victims, one week after mass shooting

The shooter killed 22 people across northern Nova Scotia

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

B.C. will ‘have to find a way’ for families to visit seniors in longterm care: advocate

There are currently 19 outbreaks at care homes in B.C.

‘You are not alone’: B.C. pledges $500K to help family caregivers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Family caregivers can get support by calling 211 or 1-877-520-3267

Black Press Media winners shine at B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

Publications received nods in dozens of categories

Caravan demonstrates outside Maple Ridge prisons

Two rural jails are latest to see protesters calling for release of inmates amid COVID pandemic

Most Read