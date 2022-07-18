LETTER: Langley hospital’s over-worked staff provided comforting care

Dear Editor,
Langley Memorial Hospital is always maligned, but it is because bad news travels fast and louder. Most people don’t talk about good news.
I would like to tell of my experience at Langley memorial.
On July 2 I had to call an ambulance, and right from the start, I was treated with care and was made comfortable.
When I arrived at the hospital, I was assessed quickly and thoroughly by the attending doctor who told me I would be admitted.
I spent one day in emerge waiting for a bed upstairs. While I was there, I had two great nurses who cared for me.
Once I was sent upstairs, I had tree great nurses who looked after me so well even though they are understaffed. Until I was discharged, I was made comfortable and positive.
In this time of the COVID pandemic, people, think positive and don’t listen to rumours. Langley hospital is a good place to go for treatment.
Gary Gross, Langley
