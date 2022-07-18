A long row of paper flowers and heart line the walkway to the new entrance at Langley Memorial Hospital in summer 2021. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Langley hospital’s over-worked staff provided comforting care

Letter writer impressed with the people he encountered starting with ambulance ride

Dear Editor,

Langley Memorial Hospital is always maligned, but it is because bad news travels fast and louder. Most people don’t talk about good news.

I would like to tell of my experience at Langley memorial.

On July 2 I had to call an ambulance, and right from the start, I was treated with care and was made comfortable.

When I arrived at the hospital, I was assessed quickly and thoroughly by the attending doctor who told me I would be admitted.

I spent one day in emerge waiting for a bed upstairs. While I was there, I had two great nurses who cared for me.

Once I was sent upstairs, I had tree great nurses who looked after me so well even though they are understaffed. Until I was discharged, I was made comfortable and positive.

In this time of the COVID pandemic, people, think positive and don’t listen to rumours. Langley hospital is a good place to go for treatment.

Gary Gross, Langley

