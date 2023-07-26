Noxious Obs at the New Orleans-style Mardi Gras strolling parade that opened the Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival opening Saturday morning, July 22, 2023. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Langley is one busy community

Walnut Grove resident impressed with the many events taking place in the Langleys

Dear Editor,

[Re: Looking for something to do around Langley?, Langley Advance Times, July 20]

Well, I’m impressed.

Langley seems to be one fun and active community. Aside from the lead story in the July 20th issue of Langley Times Advance about the shooting downtown last year, most other articles in the paper were about events that have happened or are pending in our town.

I counted as many as 14 promotional articles about fun things that are going on this summer And those were apart from the 20 events listed under community calendar.

There seems to be something for everybody here.

All kinds of things to do.

Just one more reason why the Langleys are the ideal place in Canada to live.

Evan Brett, Walnut Grove

.

• READ MORE: Langley Township firefighters team up with equestrian park for fundraiser

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

