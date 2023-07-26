LETTER: Langley is one busy community

Dear Editor,
[Re: Looking for something to do around Langley?, Langley Advance Times, July 20]
Well, I’m impressed.
Langley seems to be one fun and active community. Aside from the lead story in the July 20th issue of Langley Times Advance about the shooting downtown last year, most other articles in the paper were about events that have happened or are pending in our town.
I counted as many as 14 promotional articles about fun things that are going on this summer And those were apart from the 20 events listed under community calendar.
There seems to be something for everybody here.
All kinds of things to do.
Just one more reason why the Langleys are the ideal place in Canada to live.
Evan Brett, Walnut Grove
