Voters choose new municipal and school board members Oct. 15, 2022. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Voters choose new municipal and school board members Oct. 15, 2022. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Langley, it’s vital that you vote after doing homework on the candidates

The election for municipal councils and school boards is Oct. 15

Dear Langley Township Voters,

On Oct. 15 we have the privilege of electing the people who will be running the Township for the next four years. I feel that this will be a critical vote for our community. We will decide what council will look like.

I encourage all voters to do their homework before voting.

Does the candidate’s actions match with their words?

Does the candidate appear to have a genuine concern for the community – or their own agenda and interests?

Does the candidate appear humble or arrogant when speaking?

And any other number of questions you may wish to explore. It’s a daunting but necessary task to do our homework this election.

There are still two opportunities to listen to each speak.

Please remember that you may but do not have to mark eight council votes on your ballot. If you are only comfortable with four choices just mark those four boxes on the ballot… or whatever number you choose. No need to place an X just to get to eight.

But most importantly of all – go vote. Have your say in our future.

Grace Muller, Murrayville

.

• READ MORE: Learn more about local candidates, voting dates, and election law

• READ MORE: Readers can take our weekly web poll

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Election 2022Langley TownshipLetter to the Editor

Previous story
WEB POLL: Will you get the new bivalent COVID-19 booster?

Just Posted

Voters choose new municipal and school board members Oct. 15, 2022. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Langley, it’s vital that you vote after doing homework on the candidates

Team Canada at the 2022 World Junior Open Water Swimming Championships, held in Seychelles included Langley Olympians Swim club members Aidan Erickson (second from the left, top row) and Julia Strojnowska (second from the left, bottom row). (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley swim club members compete for Canada at World Junior Open Water Swimming Championships

Send details about Langley community events and groups to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Black Press Media files)
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Langley events for early autumn 2022

A member of the demolition crew working on the Aldergrove plaza site closed a gate Monday. Crews are using an industrial vacuum machine to extract asbestos before beginning the teardown, which is expected to be complete by the end of November. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Demolition gets underway at Aldergrove Plaza site