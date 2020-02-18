Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: Langley letter writer agrees to disagree on medically assisted dying

A local man argues that people with ‘traditional’ or religious views on MAiD should not be silenced

Dear Editor,

Kyle Latchford wrote a well thought-out letter in support of choice with regard to MAiD. Although I am firmly against the idea of killing people at any time in their life, I do understand his argument on choice.

If the majority in society has the right to choose MAiD then I think we also have to honour the rights of the large minority who oppose MAiD, to choose not to be involved in it in any way. Specifically we have to honour the right of medical professionals and organizations providing palliative care to refuse to be involved in providing MAiD.

Society today seems very willing to support the rights of a liberal or progressive point of view whether it is a majority or a minority view. Society appears to have a much more difficult time accepting traditional views particularly when expressed on the basis of moral or religious positions.

I understand that, as a social conservative, my views do not align with vocal progressives but I do believe all views have a right to be expressed. In a free and democratic country social conservatives should enjoy the same rights to government support as do progressives.

David Nielsen, Walnut Grove

• READ MORE: Kyle Latchford letter, MAiD – Grateful for the choice

medical aid in dying

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Maple Ridge man sees both side of climate change argument

Just Posted

Aldergrove mother struck down in ‘terrifying’ crosswalk near elementary school

It was an incident long foretold by Shortreed Elementary parents and students

Metro Vancouver wants the region to repurpose, donate, or repair used clothing

Textile mending workshops to be held across the Lower Mainland, including Langley

Pairing jazz music with local wine straight from the source

Fort Langley Jazz and Arts festival announces monthly concerts hosted at Campbell Valley wineries

UPDATED: Nine dogs killed after mobile home in Langley used as animal shelter catches fire

Animal shelter did not have a license or permit for a kennel

VIDEO: A good showing by Langley wrestlers at the 2020 BC Secondary School Wrestling Association Championships at Langley Events Centre

DW Poppy’s Parmjot Sidhu took silver in the male 60 kg division

VIDEO: 7 things you need to know about the 2020 B.C. budget

Surplus of $227 million with big spending on infrastructure and capital projects

Trees Cannabis director fined $1.5M for selling marijuana

Fine follows provincial crackdown on popular dispensary

World Cup skier from Okanagan dies suddenly at 19

Kuroda, who made his World Cup debut earlier this year, passed away suddenly Monday night.

Coastal GasLink pipeline investor committed to closing deal despite protests

Developer TC Energy Corp. — formerly TransCanada Corp. — is to remain the operator of the $6.6-billion pipeline

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

What’s in a name? The story of Revelstoke’s Mt. Begbie

It’s likely the iconic peak had several Indigenous peoples’ names before settlers arrived

Budget 2020: B.C. Liberals blast ‘Netflix tax,’ lack of economic plan

ICBC rates still go up, except in election year, Shirley Bond says

Teen snowmobiler from Kelowna found after air force’s overnight search

The teen had been missing since just after 6 p.m. on Monday

Two law enforcement trucks ‘deliberately’ set on fire in northern B.C., RCMP say

Police say they have video evidence of a person in the area of the truck fires

Most Read