LETTER: Langley letter writer agrees to disagree on medically assisted dying

A local man argues that people with ‘traditional’ or religious views on MAiD should not be silenced

Dear Editor,

Kyle Latchford wrote a well thought-out letter in support of choice with regard to MAiD. Although I am firmly against the idea of killing people at any time in their life, I do understand his argument on choice.

If the majority in society has the right to choose MAiD then I think we also have to honour the rights of the large minority who oppose MAiD, to choose not to be involved in it in any way. Specifically we have to honour the right of medical professionals and organizations providing palliative care to refuse to be involved in providing MAiD.

Society today seems very willing to support the rights of a liberal or progressive point of view whether it is a majority or a minority view. Society appears to have a much more difficult time accepting traditional views particularly when expressed on the basis of moral or religious positions.

I understand that, as a social conservative, my views do not align with vocal progressives but I do believe all views have a right to be expressed. In a free and democratic country social conservatives should enjoy the same rights to government support as do progressives.

David Nielsen, Walnut Grove

• READ MORE: Kyle Latchford letter, MAiD – Grateful for the choice

medical aid in dying