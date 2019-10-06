LETTER: Langley letter writer argues against human-caused climate change

“There are just too many ‘inconvenient truths’ out there for everyone to ignore”

Dear Editor,

Perhaps the reason why many don’t believe that the current “climate crisis” exists is because there is a “tidal wave of scientific evidence” that it doesn’t exist.

The UN depends on a 2014 study that involved almost 12,000 researchers, but only 77 of those scientists were used in their conclusion that 97 per cent of scientists believed in human caused climate change. The reality is that less than one per cent of those researchers agreed with the author of the study so they were ignored by the study’s author.

Scientists who now warn of global warming previously warned of global cooling. The earth has gone through many phases of cooling and heating and research has shown that the earth has had ice ages when carbon dioxide levels were up to 10 times as high as they are today.

Many scientists have pointed out that variations in global temperatures correlate much better with solar activity, and with ocean cycles and atmosphere than with carbon dioxide.

An Ivy league geologist from the University of Pennsylvania has noted that for most of the earth’s history it has been warmer than it has been for the last 200 years. Further, that it is the temperature through the last 650,000 years that has controlled the carbon dioxide levels, not the other way around.

I firmly believe in open scientific debate on any topic and I expect true journalists to support that, too. There are just too many “inconvenient truths” out there for everyone to ignore.

Arlene Laing, Walnut Grove