Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: Langley letter writer argues that CO2 is not the eco-enemy

He urges Township council to do more research before making a carbon neutral budget

Dear Editor

Why is a carbon budget necessary?

Why is the Langley Township council pursuing reduction of CO2 with an unnecessary expensive carbon budget?

First of all we need to understand that CO2 is not a pollutant. It is one of the most important gases and nutrient essential for life on earth.

Patrick Moore: Carbon is not ‘pollution,’ whether in oceans or the air

The scientific community has many renown honest scientists who believe the demonization of CO2 has been a false premise from the onset and that more CO2 is beneficial. (Unfortunately these scientists get attacked by the unscrupulous ones and their followers.)

CO2 Fundamentals

The obvious example of proof is staring us right in the face. All greenhouses have to add CO2 by a factor of three to four times to grow healthy plants. These plants grow stronger root systems, grow twice as fast and use less water.

More CO2 reduces the need for fertilizers and increases drought resistance survivability to all plants on earth.

Atmospheric CO2 levels currently at approximately 400 ppm (parts per million) are not high at all considering earths geologic history where it was 10-plus times higher.

The majority of atmospheric warming from CO2 peaked long ago so adding a little more creates minimal warming but is worth the benefits.

Analogy: Once you have painted the barn red, how much redder will it get by adding more layers of paint?

There is no atmospheric maximum CO2 level of human health concern.

For perspective, consider these examples:

– Full meeting rooms commonly have CO2 levels in the range of 1,200 to 2,000 ppm. Our CO2 exhale breath is about 40,000 ppm or 100 times higher than we inhale.

– Submarines (enclosed spaces) designed for 5,000 ppm (12.5 x more). (Tested at 15,000 ppm, 37.5 x more with negligible effect).

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29789085

The crisis should be that we are perilously closer to having too little CO2 as at 150 ppm plants on earth cannot survive and neither could we.

I think our council members and planners owe it to us taxpayers to learn more about this issue and consider the other side of the argument.

We should not be making policy influenced by the emotions of green activist group think and climate hysteria.

In order for our survival and to green the planet, we need to understand the benefits of CO2.

We should focus on actual eco problems, like how to clean up massive amounts of PV solar panel plastic pollution.

Here is a good learning compilation with references by writer Gary Bernstein.

https://medium.com/@gary_bernstein/heat-fell-from-1930s-peak-co2-is-greening-earth-marine-life-began-in-10x-higher-co2-and-climate-d10d3c6c6d06

Roland Seguin, Langley

Previous story
LETTER: North Langley resident urges common sense on RV parking

Just Posted

D.W. Poppy middle school decision nears

Langley School District community consultations concluded at the school board on Nov. 12

Toy drive in Surrey remembers Langley boy who wanted every sick kid to have a Christmas gift

Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive started Monday

Missing Grey Cup rings may have been accidentally donated to Langley Value Village

Former B.C. Lion asks for help in locating rings from 1994 and 2000 championships

More than 60 safe rides home given in Langley over first Operation Red Nose weekend

Volunteer ride service is looking for drivers and dispatch workers to help out this month

Pride festival announced for Langley next August

Family-friendly festival aim is to promote equality and inclusion for LGBTQ2S+ community

VIDEO: Afternoon with Vader nets coin for Christmas bureau

One family – in full costume – travels in from the Sunshine Coast

VIDEO: Six taken to hospital after carbon monoxide leak in Pitt Meadows

Occurred at commercial building complex in the 19100-block of Ford Road.

VIDEO: $1M grant allows Victoria Hand Project to offer low-cost prosthetics

The UVic-based group will now offer 3D-printed arm prosthetics and scoliosis braces to North America

B.C. craft cannabis growers wind through layers of government

‘Farmgate’ sales eyed by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth

Third child luring incident within a week in West Kelowna

Man described as a Caucasian male in his 30s with a full beard and no moustache

Mail destroyed after Canada Post truck flips, catches fire near Prince George

Customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, the company said

MAP: Christmas light displays in Lower Mainland and beyond

Send us pictures of your National Lampoon-style lit-up homes, nativity scenes or North Pole playlands

Two arrested after shots fired in North Okanagan

Highway 97 re-opens after a six-hour closure due to a police incident near Falkland

Vaping suspensions for Abbotsford students increase 1500 per cent in 2018

Students “defiant” to anti-vaping strategies, underground sale and manufacture of vape juice prevalent

Most Read