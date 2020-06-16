Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Langley letter writer concerned about rising costs

Seniors and the poor have little left to live on after paying for essentials

Dear Editor,

The minimum wage in B.C. went up to $14.60 per hour as of June 1,2020.

But the prices on everything else goes up. Every year rent goes up, groceries go up, gas goes up, bills go up.

I pay $180.66 on car insurance every month that is way to high for ICBC.

If people find it hard now wait for a couple of years. Later their will be a lot more people on the streets, homeless.

Seniors and people on disability and people who are low income find it hard to survive month to month. Low income people, once they pay their rent, bills, and groceries for the month, don’t have a lot left.

Dean Clark, Langley

