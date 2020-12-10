Mark Donnelly, who has been the anthem singer for the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team since 2001, performed <em>O Canada</em> at a protest against measures taken by public health authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Vancouver, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

LETTER: Langley letter writer concerned about singers firing over anti-COVID protest participation

Local woman argues people should be able to express views without losing their jobs

Dear Editor,

Re: Mark Donnelly’s dismissal [Vancouver Canucks owner cuts ties with anthem singer who planned to sing at COVID protest, langleyadvancetimes.com, Dec. 4]

It is a very sad day for Canada when democracy and civil rights are subverted by a corporation or by an individual.

A citizen’s right to express their own viewpoints publicly is our cornerstone to freedoms that all Canadians have, or at least had, until recently.

To allow an employer to end someone’s livelihood, or allow someone’s voice that is opining with a divergent viewpoint to oneself, to be quashed, is the line in the sand that has been crossed.

We live in a free society, not a socialist or communist society where people do not have the freedom of speech or freedom of diversity in opinion.

This is not about masks, this is about the suppression of basic human and Canadian rights.

All Canadians have the right to express their viewpoints freely without a backlash from their employers.

Shame on the Canucks Corporation for practicing anti-free speech actions.

Arlene Laing, Walnut Grove

Most Read