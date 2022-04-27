LETTER: Langley letter writer concerned about the state of the world

Grandparent’s stay in Langley longer than expected due to COVID

Dear Editor,

Due to pandemic, I have been living in Langley for two years. I am visitor to Langley. I take a care of my grandchildren.

I like Langley very much, but I always worry a lot of things, such as climate change, local war as well as pandemic.

Recently Putin invaded Ukraine and made Ukraine suffer and some people died. I hate the war. I can not understand why Russian invaded Ukraine.

I can remember World War II, and Afghan war, Iraq war, Syria war, which caused many deaths and a lot of refugees. People lost their home and life.

I support Ukraine people to fight Russia for freedom and democracy.

As we know, there are lot of wealth we have made in our earth village. Can we let every people to live peaceful and happily. Why does politics make war worse and let people suffer much. I hate war and politics which make more poor people die during war.

I do wish everyone has happy life.

As soon as pandemic ended, I will go back my homeland. I hope no war at our earth village.

Xinguang Yang, Willoughby

