Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: Langley letter writer defends late MP over immigration case

MP voiced support for letting Jose Figueroa stay in Canada.

Dear Editor,

I would like to respond to Mr. Wiens’s letter printed [online] Oct. 2 [Figueroa tale telling, Langley Advance Times, Oct. 4]. It’s regarding Mr. Jensen’s work and action on the Jose Figueroa immigration file. Mr. Wiens states that “Leon wasn’t even an MP, but he still used his connections to get the job done.”

Mr. Wiens makes audacious and uncorroborated statements. He knows full well the people from both the Conservative and Liberal governments who worked on behalf of Mr. Figueroa in his efforts to remain in Canada are not able to speak about the file.

Additionally, the one person who remained a constant advocate within his government on this file, former Member of Parliament Mark Warawa, sadly passed away this past June and is not able to respond to these claims and quite frankly, he shouldn’t need to. With that, I point Mr. Wiens and Langley Advance Times readers to two articles in which Mr. Warawa is quoted:

November 10, 2015, Langley Times:

“I believe that it is in the best interest of our country, and in the best interest of Mr. Figueroa’s (wife and) three Canadian-born children, that Mr. Figueroa is granted permanent resident status,” Warawa wrote.

December 23, 2015, CBC News:

Mark Warawa, the Conservative MP for Langley-Aldergrove, has been pushing for an exemption for Figueroa for years. “On issues like this, they’re non-partisan. We work together,” he said.

“I’m thrilled at the outcome and as I say, John McCallum is minister, he gets the credit. I’m thrilled. This is what we’ve been hoping for, for a number of years, and you can’t get better than to get a gift like this at Christmas.”

So, Mr Wiens, if you would like to ask the public to give all credit to Mr. Jensen, go ahead but know you do so in error.

Kim Houlind, Langley

Previous story
LETTER: Friend of late Langley MP shocked at negative letter

Just Posted

Guilty plea in Langley double homicide

The suspect arrested near the scene of a 2017 slaying has pleaded guilty

Extradition final for Langley condo developer facing U.S. fraud charge

The Supreme Court of Canada has refused to hear the case of Mark Chandler

Push for stop light near Aldergrove elementary school continues

Township council unanimously votes at Oct. 7 to calcuate involved costs

PHOTOS: Growers kick off fall with a fair

Devan Greenhouses assemble 120 artisans for a good cause

Traffic lights proposed for Fort Langley intersection where SUV crashed into spa

Owner of Su Casa Spa and Laser ‘thriled’ by news

UPDATE: Judge agrees to hearing on cop killer’s mental state

Oscar Arfmann convicted of first-degree murder, but could be found not criminallly responsible

Federal leaders face off in final debate of the election campaign

Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet will likely find himself on the defensive Thursday

B.C. cities endure record-brrrreaking cold snap

Cold snap expected to stick around one more day before weather warms to more seasonal temperatures

Mental health impacts job performance of 61% of young adults: study

International study reveals generational differences in mental health

New drivers pay most for optional ICBC coverage, David Eby says

Basic insurance only up ‘about $200’ as rate overhaul takes effect

Bus and SeaBus drivers across Metro Vancouver take part in strike vote

Unifor officials say issues in talks with Coast Mountain include wages and working conditions

Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeatedly raped by foster parent when she was 12

Police look for suspect after man, 85, punched in face in Vancouver Island road rage attack

Police looking for info after 85-year-old man attacked in road rage incident on Herd Road Oct. 9

Ex-firefighter accused of seeking sex with teen girls in Vancouver police sting

Mitchell Brett Maurer is one of eight Metro Vancouver men facing charges

Most Read