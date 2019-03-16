LETTER: Langley letter writer demands PM’s resignation

Dear Editor,

Justin Trudeau simply cannot continue to govern this great nation now that Canadians know what he has done. That is why I’am calling on Justin Trudeau to resign. Further, the RCMP must immediately open an investigation, if it has not already done so, into the numerous examples of obstruction of justice the former attorney general detailed in her testimony.

It’s clear, the only way we can end this unethical behaviour is by defeating Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada in the next election.

Dean Clark, Langley