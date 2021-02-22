LETTER: Langley letter writer grateful for MLAs’ service but…

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Dear Editor,

[RE: Former MLAs finding new directions, Feb. 11, Langley Advance Times]

I was pleased to read your report that two of our local long standing MLAs are moving along in their respective careers after the recent B.C. election results.

This after they both have served many hard years representing both our local area as well people across our province.

As a matter of interest, I, along with many others, would like to be assured that their dedication to the demands and personal sacrifices they have made in the course of preforming these obligations are being properly rewarded by the people of B.C.

Could you please detail the compensation benefits allocated to these former MLAs?

Robert J. Miller, Walnut Grove

