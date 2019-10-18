Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: Langley letter writer has questions for Tory candidate

Dear Editor,

Tamara Jansen, why are you hiding?

I recently attended the local candidates debate hosted by Willoughby Residents’ Association and you did not show up. So then I went to the event hosted at the Langley Seniors Resources Centre. Again you did not show up.

The local papers also report that you refuse to answer any of their questions about the blackface event you held at your greenhouse or about anything else [Conservative candidate mum on ‘Black Peter’ controversy, Langley Advance Times, Sept. 25]

We need a leader who will actually be accountable and accessible to the people of this community. Why are you hiding from us voters?

According to the polls it looks like you might win the race in Cloverdale-Langley City. I guess there’s no Doug McCallum effect here the way there’s a Doug Ford effect in Ontario.

Sometimes democracy sucks.

D. Johnson, Langley

