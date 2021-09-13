LETTER: Langley letter writer irate by adults protestors throwing temper tantrums

An ambulance passes through a crowd of people protesting COVID-19 vaccine passports and mandatory vaccinations for healthcare workers, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. The protest began outside Vancouver General Hospital and police estimated the crowd gathered to be as many as 5,000 people. (CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Dear Editor,

Adults(?) who don’t get their way – they call it road rage or air rage, but it’s just another name (excuse) for an adult temper tantrum.

So what do we call these demonstrators that refuse to wear masks or get their shots? They are more than insulting the health-care workers and the sick who are at risk. The extra mental stress they are causing is unforgivable. This is not a peaceful demo but is a mob of destructive behaviour.

Please don’t think of it as taking your rights away: think of it as giving everyone the right to live.

Never mind artificial intelligence. Fix the stupid.

Sonja Dutchyshen, Langley City

