Electric vehicles are not new. This 1912 electric car is being restored in Maple Ridge. (Black Press files)

LETTER: Langley letter writer owner defends electric vehicles

Infrastructure will come as more electric vehicles sold, as it did when gas vehicles first caught on

Dear Editor,

In response to Roland Seguin’s well researched but badly intentioned opposition [LETTER: Langley man concerned about hidden costs of electric vehicles, Langley Advance Times] to the high cost of implementing the imminent institution of global advancement of adopting electric vehicles, I have many counterpoints he fails to address.

Yes, this is going to be expensive but what other choices do we have? First of all, as long as the power comes from clean power generation, they make much more sense over the life of the vehicle than the environmental damage caused by burning fossil fuels and the despicable extraction processes fuelling global gross profiteering the oil companies have long infected our entire economy with.

Yes the entire grid will eventually need major upgrades. But this will create local jobs for local contractors. Skilled trade jobs in every neighbourhood. He cites the fear of high cost of subsidizing this global emission reduction effort. The $50,000 cost is for level 3 high-speed chargers largely covered by the private sector.

Those who put care about the planet over love of money. 120 years ago Hank and his henchmen built the Ford production line which involved many other industries but have created everything we know of today regarding transportation as we know it.

Road construction, and multi-million dollar gas stations grew exponentially and fuelled the entire industrial revolution. Not to mention the incredible investment in the railroad tracks, bridges and tunnels before that.

But the next stage of this revolution is upon us as the entire industry refocuses on building electric cars and supporting infrastructure just like before as every major auto manufacturer on earth except Chrysler is investing heavily as this is the fastest growing economic segment of the industry despite smaller profit margins, and they all realize nothing is going to stop it. Because it makes sense.

New jobs are being created in every aspect of EV development from motors to batteries to mining cobalt, copper, lithium etc. All the new materials required to face the demands of this exciting new industry.

I have sworn off gasoline now for nine years and my life hasn’t suffered for it. Especially financially as EV operational cost is one-eighth of gas and keeps the oil companies greasy fingers out of my back pocket. And doesn’t sustain mysterious wars in the Middle East. Additionally, every gas pump you see can feed approximately 500 cars per week per capita. While every EV will need on average a charger at home and another wherever it goes.

This is a progressive entirely new way of life which will affect the entire economy with exciting new opportunities for real jobs in North America for the foreseeable future. Imagine what it cost Henry Ford to build the first factory. And look how it paid off for his investors.

What is your child’s future worth to you?

Danny Halmo, Langley

