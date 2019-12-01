Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: Langley letter writer points out dangers of jumping to conclusions

A local man challenges a previous letter writer over disparaging a politician

Dear Editor,

Why would anyone want to run for federal office?

Elections are often nasty affairs, and before a candidate is even on the record for their vote concerning a piece of legislation, they’re likely to be attacked by the party ideologues. Rob Bittner clearly did not vote for Tamara Jansen and apparently has no problem taking potshots at her, even hinting that she’s racist, transphobic, homophobic, and anti-transit, all without proof.

Isn’t it fascinating that even an accusation seems to be enough to justify personal attacks. It’s also fascinating that Mr. Bittner seems to think his level of education somehow lends credence to his argument, or I presume he does, because he felt the need to sign his letter with his academic credentials, which in this case are irrelevant. If this were a medical issue and he signed MD, that would make sense, but this looks more like intellectual elitism.

I can’t help but wonder how an educated person can so easily jump to conclusions about the character of another, especially one they don’t know. Perhaps my assumption about his a motives for signing off PhD makes the point about the dangers of being judgmental.

Kirk Wood, Langley

