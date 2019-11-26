LETTER: Langley letter writer points out political paradox

Dear Editor,
Re: Right-wing excluded [from media coverage], Langley Advance Times, Nov. 8.
And yet Mr. Clark we continue to see your far-right vitriol in the editorial pages.
Cam Lochhead, Langley
A local letter writer complained right-wing views were excluded from media. Another writer reacts
Dear Editor,
Re: Right-wing excluded [from media coverage], Langley Advance Times, Nov. 8.
And yet Mr. Clark we continue to see your far-right vitriol in the editorial pages.
Cam Lochhead, Langley
Strong northerly winds anticipated for Wednesday morning and through the day
At least 3,000 attended the third annual fundraising event in aid of the Langley Christmas Bureau
U.S. Customs and the RCMP worked to catch the suspect
Candlelight vigil draws crowd in Fort Langley to honour women who have fallen through system cracks
The popular event founded in Langley will be in the U.S., Europe
We take a tour of B.C’s largest prison and sit down with warden, who shares his rehabilitative vision
The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail
The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act
More than 250 reports of groping have been investigated in Vancouver since 2018
Two parks have been established for people who need outdoor overnight shelter to set up their tents
Both Black Friday and climate strike will fall on third day of potential transit lockout
UBC’s student union building will be open 24 hours during the transit strike
Carole James sees housing sales pick up, resources in decline
U.S. Customs and the RCMP worked to catch the suspect
Last season, Horning finished tied for the Broncos lead in scoring with eight goals and 23 assists
Harrison Pointe owner started program more than one year ago
Third annual Christmas Wish Breakfast promises a meal in exchange for toys between 6:30 and 9:30 a.m
Candlelight vigil draws crowd in Fort Langley to honour women who have fallen through system cracks
The popular event founded in Langley will be in the U.S., Europe
Event a first for Spotted Owl Breeding Program in Langley