One local letter writer is asking some questions in light of the recent heatwave. (Black Press Media files)

One local letter writer is asking some questions in light of the recent heatwave. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Langley letter writer ponders hot topic

The recent heatwave should help spur people to change their habits, a local woman suggests

Dear Editor,

Regardless if you believe the heat dome recently experienced in B.C. is a result of the greenhouse effect, it was unprecedented and awful.

Emerging science has a tendency to be met with fierce skepticism and denial. The Wright brothers’ “flying machine,” germ theory and electricity come to mind.

Most of us agree that we need to reduce the emission of greenhouse gasses. Transitioning from fossil fuel to renewable energy is priority number one.

We also need to save the lungs of the earth – our forests. One reason rainforests are being destroyed is to produce palm oil which is an ingredient in much of our packaged processed “food.” Fast fashion is another industry which has a horrifyingly negative impact on the environment.

About 2.3 billion tons of food is produced annually in the world. This is almost twice as much food as the world needs. If food distribution was improved, food waste could be decreased. This would result in reduced food production and the energy required to do so.

So what if we return to building smaller (and more efficient) homes? What if we start flying less, drive electric cars and take greener vacations? What if we transition to capsule wardrobes, consume less processed junk food and try to eat a little lower on the food chain?

Generally speaking under the current model, industries are focused on producing more and selling more. So how would that work if everyone started consuming less? Resources are not limitless and so far there is no Earth B.

Maybe freakish heat domes, landslides and hurricanes are telling us the current level of consumption is not sustainable. Perhaps capitalism needs to reinvent itself.

Michelle Matich, Langley Township

.

• READ MORE: Heat wave takes a toll on local pets

• READ MORE: B.C. death rate triples during heat wave

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Heat waveLetter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER: Wallet lost in Langley returned with everything intact

Just Posted

One local letter writer is asking some questions in light of the recent heatwave. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley letter writer ponders hot topic

Power outage affected 3,000 customers in Langley (BC Hydro)
3,000 BC Hydro customers lost power in Langley

Black Press Media files
Ryan’s Regards: ‘The Media’ does not exist

17-year-old Sueah Park of Langley took the MJT Girls 15-19 division after the fourth playoff hole in a three-way playoff on July 6-7 at the Chilliwack Golf and Country Club. (MJT)
Langley golfers win three divisional titles in Chilliwack as Maple Leaf tour resumes