LETTER: Langley letter writer says abortion and MAiD are forms of killing

Residents remain divided on such issues as medically assisted dying

Dear Editor,

I’m responding to, Langley resident challenges letter writer’s arguments about MAiD, by Nicola Ethier. You said, you would argue that it’s not killing, talking about medical assisted death. You see, they kill people at the beginning of life which is abortion and they kill people at the end of life which is euthanasia and assisted suicide. Just because abortion and euthanasia and assisted suicide are legal doesn’t make it right, it is still taking a human life.

Dean Clark, Langley

