LETTER: Langley letter writer shouldn’t assume all older people share political beliefs

No one should write off seniors, local letter writer argues

Dear Editor,

Re Diana Sampson’s letter regarding Langley voters choices in then recent local election.

I take offense at her comment “backward looking pensioners raised in the ’50s” and “old hicks.”

My husband, Sam Omelaniec, was born in Aldergrove in 1938 moving with his family in 1945 to Langley Prairie (now Langley City) to work in the family business they had started – Langley Concrete & Tile – now the largest concrete pipe manufacturing company in Western Canada. It’s owned and run by Sam’s nephews.

His late brother, Michael (Mike) was an alderman on what is now Langley City council for 17 years.

Sam used to drive his ‘56 Ford Fairlane down 200th Street when it was a two lane, potholed gravel road. Walnut Grove did not exist – so in reality it is thanks to the immensely forward looking pensioners “old hicks” that Ms. Sampson has a place to call home in Walnut Grove.

I am 80 years old, and I am certainly not an old hick, backwards in my thinking as many of my letters to local and national newspapers attest – so please don’t anyone out there consider us old hicks as being written off.

Pam Omelaniec, Langley

