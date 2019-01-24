LETTER: Langley letter writer sides with nurse in dog/hospital dispute

Dear Editor,

I always enjoy reading letters sent in by the public. Some are sad, some are informative and some are just plain face palming funny.

I just finished reading the letter [Resident irked at nurse ejecting her dog, Jan. 16, Langley Times] from Katherine Gillanders. If nothing else, kudos to her for her honesty of how rude and disrespectful she was to that poor nurse in the Langley Memorial Hospital Extended Care unit.

First and foremost if you have been allowed to bring your dog into the public areas of this facility that was a privilege not a right.

It doesn’t matter if you have been bringing you dog there for 20 years or that was your first time, I guarantee that dogs are only allowed in the facility with permission and not as a rule.

For Katherine to disregard the nurses request to not put the dog on the ground based on safety concerns, then to do it anyway was rude and disrespectful. The nurse had to come back when the dog was on the ground and point out that she had asked you not to do that, then Katherine had the audacity to summon the nurse and rudely act like she knows better.

I fully applaud the nurse for kicking her and her dog out. Remember Katherine that was a privilege not a right, and you potentially could ruin it for everyone else but your behaviour. Shame on you. I have a dog that visits nursing homes (and other places). He is a trained therapy dog and along with his certification come insurance when he is working at the places.

If your dog was to have bitten or caused a patient to fall, you could have caused the hospital a major major lawsuit.

Lesley McGill, Langley