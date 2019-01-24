LETTER: Langley letter writer sides with nurse in dog/hospital dispute

Certified service and therapy dogs have credentials and insurance.

Dear Editor,

I always enjoy reading letters sent in by the public. Some are sad, some are informative and some are just plain face palming funny.

I just finished reading the letter [Resident irked at nurse ejecting her dog, Jan. 16, Langley Times] from Katherine Gillanders. If nothing else, kudos to her for her honesty of how rude and disrespectful she was to that poor nurse in the Langley Memorial Hospital Extended Care unit.

First and foremost if you have been allowed to bring your dog into the public areas of this facility that was a privilege not a right.

It doesn’t matter if you have been bringing you dog there for 20 years or that was your first time, I guarantee that dogs are only allowed in the facility with permission and not as a rule.

For Katherine to disregard the nurses request to not put the dog on the ground based on safety concerns, then to do it anyway was rude and disrespectful. The nurse had to come back when the dog was on the ground and point out that she had asked you not to do that, then Katherine had the audacity to summon the nurse and rudely act like she knows better.

I fully applaud the nurse for kicking her and her dog out. Remember Katherine that was a privilege not a right, and you potentially could ruin it for everyone else but your behaviour. Shame on you. I have a dog that visits nursing homes (and other places). He is a trained therapy dog and along with his certification come insurance when he is working at the places.

If your dog was to have bitten or caused a patient to fall, you could have caused the hospital a major major lawsuit.

Lesley McGill, Langley

Previous story
LETTER: Seniors home care, day programs expanding, Adrian Dix says

Just Posted

WATCH: TWU Spartans acknowledge Bell Let’s Talk day this weekend

The TWU Spartans volleyball teams will host a Bell Let’s Talk awareness day this Saturday.

Team BC’s having fun, ‘feeling good’ about back-to-back victories

A junior curling team, based out of Langley, has yet to lose a game in the national championships.

Offender reintegration program gets $1.23 million in federal funding

Abbotsford-based No One Leaves Alone project also serves Mission, Chilliwack and Langley

Suspects sought in Langley thefts, frauds

Police released surveillance photos from recent petty thefts.

Langley police seek suspect in fake cop case

A warrant has been issued for the man who allegedly impersonated a Mountie in Langley in 2017.

Paul McCartney to make Vancouver stop on Freshen Up tour

BC Place concert is only Canadian stop listed

Vancouver police call for driver to come forward after hit-and-run victim dies

53-year-old woman was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk when a car blew the red light

Ottawa strikes $40M research deal on 5G technology with Huawei rival Nokia

Funding comes in midst of Huawei national security review

Okanagan killer led teen down nightmare path for years, family tells court

The man charged in the 2013 killing of Theresa Neville could learn his sentence today

Metro Vancouver’s small towns raise concerns over funding rail to ‘wealthy’ UBC

But Vancouver, Surrey mayors say it’s key to get the line built and grab senior funding

High heat but no record: 2018 was 4th warmest year on Earth

Last year’s average temperature was 14.96 degrees Celsius

Man says emotional support alligator helps his depression

Cold-blooded reptile “likes to give hugs”

Half of Canadians think Quebec takes more than it gives: poll

New research from the Angus Reid Institute says one-in-five Quebecers thinks so too

Premier John Horgan says B.C. auditor should tackle legislature scandal

B.C. Liberal leader calls for cooperation, foreign travel ban

Most Read