LETTER: Langley letter writer urges people to take precautions to prevent virus spread

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Dear Editor,

I must take exception to letters and comments of support for the ex-anthem singer for the Vancouver Canucks. [RE: Vancouver Canucks owner cuts ties with anthem singer who planned to sing at COVID protest, langleyadvancetimes.com, Dec. 4]

This has nothing to do with personal rights and freedoms.

We are in the midst of a deadly pandemic.

Wearing a mask and social distancing are proven to be effective in limiting the spread of COVID-19. Perhaps those who are so concerned about their personal “rights”, should try living in the insanity that is now the United States, where the daily death toll is now exceeding 3,000 per day!

Try going to South Dakota, where the Trump puppet governor is refusing to put in any restrictions, and they have a 56 per cent positive infection rate.

Jack McEwen, Walnut Grove

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor